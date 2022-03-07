Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 2.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 144,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,126. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.