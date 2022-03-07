Cormark Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.92.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.96 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

