Copa (NYSE:CPA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.47

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 1870812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Several analysts have commented on CPA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,759 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Copa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

