Contrasting Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Kesko Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $89.45 billion 0.35 $2.66 billion $2.58 11.64 Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Kesko Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 3 0 2.18 Kesko Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Kesko Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Kesko Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.97% 17.14% 5.01% Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Kesko Oyj on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Netherlands segment consists of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol.com. The Belgium segment handles the Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Central & Southeastern Europe segment comprises of brands such as Albert, Alfa Beta, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia. The Other Retail segment includes the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

