Contrasting Barnwell Industries (BRN) & Its Competitors

Barnwell Industries (NYSE: BRN – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Barnwell Industries to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Barnwell Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries Competitors 2190 10765 15506 576 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Barnwell Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barnwell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million $6.25 million 4.47 Barnwell Industries Competitors $7.86 billion -$121.14 million 4.93

Barnwell Industries’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10% Barnwell Industries Competitors -20.23% 7.61% 6.28%

Volatility & Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries’ rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.