Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCSI opened at 59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

