Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of CCSI opened at 59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
