Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Receives $10.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

CMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

