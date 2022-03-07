Comparing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

78.6% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 141.30 -$16.24 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.60 million 65.11 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 656.01%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.