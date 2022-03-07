Comparing Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and PetroQuest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.30 $67.83 million $1.94 12.11 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About PetroQuest Energy (Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

