Comparing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 2 12 1 2.93

Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Boston Omaha.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39% Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $45.74 million 18.07 -$4.81 million $3.22 8.68 Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 11.93 $261.42 million $0.45 87.11

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Boston Omaha on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

