Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

NYSE:CMC opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.