Comerica Bank Sells 2,633 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.59 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

