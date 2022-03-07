Comerica Bank Sells 1,701 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

