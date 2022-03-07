Comerica Bank Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,097,000 after acquiring an additional 175,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

KRC opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.