Comerica Bank Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,097,000 after acquiring an additional 175,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
