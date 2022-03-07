Comerica Bank Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.