Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,017 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xperi by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xperi by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 65,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 422.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

