Comerica Bank Acquires 26,369 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.08 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

