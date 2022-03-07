Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 354,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.