Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Color Star Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Color Star Technology by 41.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
CSCW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 438,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.67.
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.
