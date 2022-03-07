Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.15

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 294311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

