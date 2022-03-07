CoinLoan Tops 1-Day Volume of $445,227.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $54.04 million and $445,227.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $27.71 or 0.00072057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.29 or 0.99979675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047962 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.