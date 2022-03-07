Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 795,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $726,031. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 322.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.