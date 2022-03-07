Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $999.00

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 999 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 999.50 ($13.41), with a volume of 30605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,073 ($14.40).

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.50) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.78) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.00) to GBX 1,540 ($20.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,650 ($22.14).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,408.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.