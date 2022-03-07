Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 437,366 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

