Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 47.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

