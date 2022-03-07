Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.11. 104,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.