Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

NYSE:C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

