Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.
NYSE:C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $80.29.
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
