Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

NYSE C opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

