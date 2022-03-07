Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 600,111 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 249,504 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

LGACU opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

