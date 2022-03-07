Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.97 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

