Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Increases Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Cigna has raised its dividend by 364.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cigna to earn $25.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of CI opened at $241.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

