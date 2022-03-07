Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Short Interest Up 46.3% in February

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.
NYSE CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41. Cian has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $18.71.
Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
