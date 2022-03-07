Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Short Interest Up 46.3% in February

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Get Cian alerts:

NYSE CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41. Cian has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.