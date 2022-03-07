Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Up 45.2% in February

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCVI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 568,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

