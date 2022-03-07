Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

