Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,969.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,969.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $103.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,338.71. 10,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,000. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,527.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,708.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

