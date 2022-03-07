Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $483.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

