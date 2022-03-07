Chimerix, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMRX. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 447,818 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 390,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chimerix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

