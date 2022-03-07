Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

