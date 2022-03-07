Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 1,183 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $65,865,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.41. 2,234,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.