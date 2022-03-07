Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $364.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $402.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $288.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $149.62. 4,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $4,552,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

