Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $42.57. 6,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.