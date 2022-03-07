Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 303 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 688,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,152,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

