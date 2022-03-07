Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 255,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.