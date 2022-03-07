Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.32. 20,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,695. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.