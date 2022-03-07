Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $101.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

