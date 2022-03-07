Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 1,442 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock valued at $905,385,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,724. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.81 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a market cap of $392.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

