Chardan Capital Raises Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $6.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

