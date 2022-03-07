Chardan Capital Raises Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $6.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.
ABUS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
