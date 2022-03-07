Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.20

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.49 ($0.21), with a volume of 171857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.28 ($0.22).

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.62. The stock has a market cap of £106.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,935.73). Insiders purchased a total of 801,856 shares of company stock worth $15,306,145 in the last three months.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.