Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).
