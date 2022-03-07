Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $317,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.